Kate Hudson scoops out details of ‘lovely’ fling with Nick Jonas

Kate Hudson candidly discussed dating Nick Jonas at the age of 36 and he was 23.

In a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, the 45-year-old actress opened up about the speculation circulated in 2015.

During the show’s segment titled Plead The Fifth the show host Andy Cohen asked about the rumor.

“In 2015, 2016, there were countless rumors about you dating Nick Jonas, which you skirted around, including on this very show," Cohen said.

“Looking back on it now, how would you characterize that relationship?” she asked the Almost Famous actress.

Hudson replied, “A moment? A moment. Lovely, fun, kind... he's like an old man in a young man's body, and we love him.”

It is pertinent to mention that in 2015 speculation was circulated about Huson and Jonas that they were dating back then and the news broke after they were spotted at Disney World and partying in New York City.

The rumored couple never confirmed the news.

Elsewhere in the show, Hudson revealed that when she was not dating anyone many celebrities slid into her DMs.

She said, “Look, it’s a great way to meet people, and a great thing to make your ego feel wonderful. Like, ‘Oh, that one snuck in.’ But I had a ton [of DMs]. … I like to flirt, which is why I had to go through a year without flirting. Yeah, now it’s done.”