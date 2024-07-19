Kim Kardashian discloses son's battle with rare autoimmune disorder

Kim Kardashian opened up about her and Kanye West’s son's rare skin disease.



In a recent episode of the She MD podcast, the 43-year-old SKIMS founder revealed that her son has been diagnosed with ‘vitiligo’.

“It came from my mom, went to me, and I passed it on in a different form to my son, who has vitiligo very mildly,” Kim said to the co-hosts Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi and Mary Alice Haney.

It is pertinent to mention that vitiligo is a rare skin disorder causing the loss of skin pigmentation as per the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases’s website.

Although the Kardashians star is still learning about the condition, she has assured her that the condition of her son is ‘under control’

She said, “I didn’t know anything about it, but having to learn about it and figuring out where it came from and that it’s hereditary and just learning more and being able to share that [has been a blessing].”

The reality TV star then shared details about her own skin issue psoriasis, which started to show up in her 30s.

“I’ve tried special herbs, the holistic way, a celery juice diet for six weeks, every topical cream, every soap from natural to unnatural,” Kim said, adding she will do anything to treat it.