Chris Hemsworth celebrates 'gorgeous' wife Elsa Pataky's birthday

Chris Hemsworth celebrates his wife, Elsa Pataky’s 48th birthday.

It is pertinent to mention that Chris posted four adorable and funny snaps on Instagram to mark the special occasion while he captioned the post, “Happy birthday to this gorgeous lady.”

The first photo showed the couple on the set of Furiosa: Mad Max Saga with the costars while Pataky posed as of her two characters, Mr. Norton.

In the snap, Hemsworth also embraced his wife while smiling as he wore his warlord Dementus costume in the Australian outback.

In regards to the photographs, the couple were seen enjoying with their three children, daughter India Rose, and twin boys Sasha and Tristan.

Furthermore, Hemsworth also added a photo of Pataky sweetly smiling surrounded by rocks and shells.

As per People, Hemsworth said in early May that when the couple work together, “it’s just like date night. I love it. I love spending time with her...especially in a creative space.”



More recently, at Hemsworth’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony in late May, he thanked his wife for all of her support and stated, "And it doesn't get lost on me that she put aside her own dreams in order to support mine and, again, [I am] forever in your debt."

According to the earlier outlet, Hemsworth and the Spanish actress first met in 2010, and tied the knot within months. The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter India, in 2012, and then welcomed twin sons Tristan and Sasha, in 2014.