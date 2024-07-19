Canada honours King Charles

Canada has released the official portrait of King Charles more than a year after his coronation.



The Department of Canadian Heritage, responsible for all things royal in Canada, has finally released the official photographic portrait of King Charles.

King Charles automatically became Sovereign of Canada after his mother Queen Elizabeth.

As per details, the first official Canadian portrait of the monarch was taken in June 2024 in the White Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace.

The King is wearing the insignia of the Order of Canada, which he received as Prince of Wales from then-Governor General David Johnston in 2017.

King Charles is also wearing a bar of medals from Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

The department also released the first official Canadian portrait of King Charles and Queen Camilla together.

It was taken on the same occasion as their individual official portraits, in June 2024 in the White Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace.