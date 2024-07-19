 
Geo News

Canada honours King Charles

King Charles automatically became Sovereign of Canada after his mother Queen Elizabeth

By
Web Desk
|

July 19, 2024

Canada honours King Charles
Canada honours King Charles

Canada has released the official portrait of King Charles more than a year after his coronation.

The Department of Canadian Heritage, responsible for all things royal in Canada, has finally released the official photographic portrait of King Charles.

King Charles automatically became Sovereign of Canada after his mother Queen Elizabeth.

As per details, the first official Canadian portrait of the monarch was taken in June 2024 in the White Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace.

The King is wearing the insignia of the Order of Canada, which he received as Prince of Wales from then-Governor General David Johnston in 2017.

King Charles is also wearing a bar of medals from Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

The department also released the first official Canadian portrait of King Charles and Queen Camilla together.

It was taken on the same occasion as their individual official portraits, in June 2024 in the White Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace.

Cardi B makes shocking allegations against Joe Budden video
Cardi B makes shocking allegations against Joe Budden
Maria Sharapova sends love to Princess Beatrice on 4th wedding anniversary
Maria Sharapova sends love to Princess Beatrice on 4th wedding anniversary
Meghan Markle's becoming an agent of poison with no remorse
Meghan Markle's becoming an agent of poison with no remorse
Meghan Markle snubs father Thomas Markle yet again video
Meghan Markle snubs father Thomas Markle yet again
Kanye West lands in another legal trouble
Kanye West lands in another legal trouble
King Charles receives Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Blenheim Palace
King Charles receives Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Blenheim Palace
Meghan Markle made huge sacrifice to marry Prince Harry
Meghan Markle made huge sacrifice to marry Prince Harry
Kate Middleton speaks out for first time since stepping out for Wimbledon
Kate Middleton speaks out for first time since stepping out for Wimbledon