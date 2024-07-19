 
Maria Sharapova sends love to Princess Beatrice on 4th wedding anniversary

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi got married on 17th July 2020

July 19, 2024

Former Russian world No. 1 tennis player Maria Sharapova has expressed her thoughts as Princess Beatrice celebrated her 4th wedding anniversary.

Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took to Instagram and shared a previously unseen photo of the Princess taken on their wedding day in a touching tribute to mark their fourth anniversary.

He posted the photo with caption, “Happy 4th wedding anniversary my love. Every day is so special with you. I love you so much” followed by a heart emoji.

The photo received thousands of hearts, and the fans and friends flooded the comment section with sweet messages.

Maria Sharapova also dropped a lovely comment in the comment section, saying “Stunning photo” followed by a heart emoji.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi got married on 17th July 2020 at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, Royal Lodge, Windsor.

Earlier on July 9, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attended Wimbledon.

