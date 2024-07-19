Sabrina Carpenter's fans complain as she announces UK & Europe tour dates

Sabrina Carpenter fans turned furious as the singer announced her UK and European Short n' Sweet tour which only includes nine dates.

It is pertinent to mention that the Espresso singer will be beginning the tour on March 3 in Dublin before heading to Birmingham, London, Glasgow, Manchester, Paris, Berlin, Brussels and Amsterdam where the tour will end on March 23.

As per Daily Mail, Carpenter is supposed to take the stage at a number of huge venues in the cities in 2025 including Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, London's O2 Arena and Manchester's Co-op Live.

In regards to her performance, Sabrina will be performing all of her biggest hits such as Please Please Please, Nonsense and Feather to the crowd. She also revealed her support act is Rachel Chinouriri.

However, as per the earlier outlet, the fans quickly took to social media in order to complain that the star is only performing four dates in four European countries as one of the user stated, “Sis we need more EU dates,” while another complained, “That's pretty exciting but doing four cities outside the UK can barely be considered a Europe tour."



'This is not a Europe tour… sorry to break it to u babes.”

Furthermore, a user also stated, “I'm sorry but this is not an European tour.”

As far as Sabrina’s post is concerned, she penned a post on Instagram while captioning, “Soooo excited to bring the Short n' Sweet Tour to Europe & the UK!! with special guest @RachelChinouriri. Pre-order the album for first access to presale tickets, and head to @teamsabrina for artist presale details. Presales start Tues July 23 at 10 AM local time. see you all soon.”

The Short n' Sweet tour announcement came just weeks after Carpenter announced her forthcoming album of the same title.