Prince Harry faces major blow related to Invictus Games Foundation

Prince Harry has received a major setback related to Invictus Games Foundation nearly a week after the Duke accepted Pat Tillman Award for Service.



The foundation shared a photo of Prince Harry with Dominic Reid on X, formerly Twitter handle, and revealed the setback.

The tweet reads, “While he isn't going anywhere just yet (we've got the @InvictusGames25 to look forward to!), our CEO Dominic Reid OBE shares his intention to step down as CEO after a decade in the role.”

The charity also shared Dominic Reid’s statement on its website.

Dominic says, “I am pleased to have set the Foundation on a solid footing and to have built an outstanding team which is drawn in part from the community we serve.

“It has been a privilege to work closely with Prince Harry to deliver his vision of an international sporting event for those who have served, and for their families and friends. His concept, passion, and drive have been instrumental in our success, in particular by focussing attention on mental health in sports rehabilitation.”

The foundation, on behalf of Prince Harry, thanked Dominic saying, “Thank you, Dominic, for a decade of relentless service to the Invictus Games Foundation. What a journey it has been, and how fortunate we are to work with such an incredible community of people."