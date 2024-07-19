Bianca Censori makes new controversial style statement for date with Kanye West

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori has made an addition to her bold style catalogue.

The Yeezy architect, 29, again left little to imagination for a public outing at Chateau Marmont, this time in a white long-sleeved shirt that turned heads due to its sheer fabric.

However, it's her bottoms that are making headlines as she skipped not just her undergarments but also her pants for her lunch date at a hotel-- showing off her legs in a pair of high-cut nude underpants.

Their date seemed uninterrupted despite her controversial outfit, which was complete with a tan cap and a pair of black heels.

Bianca stuck to her brunette tresses with a slicked-back hairstyle for the lunch date, after the brief pink hair phase in June.

As for Kanye, 47, the Yeezy founder and rapper went for one of his usual casual looks in a black hoodie, pants and black Yeezy Pods sock-shoes.

Bianca's X-rated outfit risk potential jail time for indecent exposure under California law. The penalty could be up to six months in county jail, a $1,000 (£770) fine, and at least 10 years on the sex offenders’ list, as per reports.

A body language expert Judi James recently suggested that Bianca's looks indicate a desire to flaunt her body, The Mirror reported.

Reports also suggest that Kanye has imposed strict rules on Bianca, controlling when she can speak and dictating her diet choices.

This isn't the first time Bianca has made a shocking style statement since her marriage to Kanye, who wed his Yeezy employee in December 2022 in a secret ceremony.



And while Bianca hasn't been free of criticism, Kanye, too, is being blamed for the choice of outfits.

In one of the X posts about Bianca's choice of clothing, a user wrote drew comparisons to his values around Kim with how he treats Bianca.



"Kanye West has really changed. We remember when he and Kim were married , he didn't want her to wear certain clothes . Now , he's married to Bianca, he doesn't care if she dress uncovered . She isn't getting the respect from Kanye West , like she deserves . He can do right."

Another wrote, "He Is Not A Good Role Model."