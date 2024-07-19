Jade Thirwall leaves fans excited with news of solo single

Jade Thirwall leaves fans excited as she's set to release debut solo single

Fans expressed their excitement as the former Little Mix star, Jade Thirlwall prepares to release her debut solo single on Thursday evening.



The 31-year-old singer took to her Instagram last month to tease the release of her first solo single, Angel Of My Dreams.

It is pertinent to mention that fans have been patiently waiting for updates as the Pop Crave announced on Thursday the single is set to be released this evening.

While taking it to X, the media company wrote alongside a snap of Jade’s single cover, “Jade Thirlwall will release her debut solo single ‘Angel Of My Dreams’ tonight," while Jade also posted a countdown.

According to Daily Mail, the excited fans then filled the comment section in order to express their joy as many of the fans wrote, “So excited!!! MUSIC EVENT OF THE CENTURE. New pop girl incoming. OH WE WILL ALL BE STREAMING, COMING TO SAVE MUSIC. Looking forward to it (love heart emoji).”

As per the earlier publication, this news came after the star recently sent fans into OneDrive as she teased the release of her first solo single.

Moreover, while sharing a montage of sneak peek clips, Jade captioned the post with, “No more ‘soon’ jadeofficial.com.”

In response, fans then flocked to the comment section to express their excitement claiming it's been a long time coming.

Furthermore, former bandmates of Little Mix, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, also showed their support for the star.

As far as Jade is concerned, she rose to fame in the band after their formation on The X Factor in 2011 alongside Leigh-Anne, Perrie, and Jesy Nelson before they disbanded in 2022, following the departure of Jesy in 2020.