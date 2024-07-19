Kensington Palace makes major announcement prior to Kate Middleton's latest statement

Kensington Palace has made a major announcement shortly before Kate Middleton issued her first public statement after Wimbledon appearance.



The Natural History Museum, London took to Instagram and announced “And we’re open!”

It further said, “You can now explore our two new gardens as part of your visit to the Museum.

“The Evolution Garden, where each step moves you forward 5 million years.

“The Nature Discovery Garden, supported by The Cadogan Charity, where you can rest, relax and get closer to nature.”

The announcement further reads, “We want to thank everyone who made this project possible, including all our funders and supporters, the young people, community partners and those with diverse lived experience and the team at the Museum, as well as designers, consultants and construction specialists!”

The palace reshared Natural History Museum’s announcement on its Instagram stories saying, “Our new museum gardens are now open to explore.”

Later, the palace also shared Kate Middleton’s statement which reads, "I am hugely supportive of the Museum’s commitment to create a special space which encourages people of all ages to reconnect with nature and learn more about how we can protect our natural world."