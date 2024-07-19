Lady Gaga's fans go wild as she confirms working on new music

Lady Gaga has just confirmed on Instagram that she is working on new music.

The A Star is Born actress, who recently dedicated one of her final Las Vegas residency shows to her boyfriend, took to Instagram to share pictures of herself while posing in the recording studio on Thursday.

According to Daily Mail, the Paparazzi hitmaker sent fans wild after writing that she is looking forward to the release of her new music.

It is pertinent to mention that she wrote in caption, “Just me in the studio—happy as ever making music feel so grateful, heart is peaceful. It’s like meditation. I can’t wait for you to hear what I’m working on.”

As per the earlier outlet, the popstar appeared to be in good spirits while flashing the rock on hand gesture.



In terms of her dressing, she looked quite comfortable in a black sweater and dark sunglasses while rocking a bold lip.

Furthermore, as per the reports of Daily Mail, the announcement post was a hit with the Rain On Me singer's 56.3million followers, racking up over 417k likes and 14k comments.

In regards to this, fans rushed to the comments to pen their support and excitement with one of the fans writing, “Can't wait to hear what you've been creating, mama! All you do makes me feel alive.”

Your Love Is My Drug singer, Kesha also chimed in by saying, “Feed us mother!!!!”

Moreover, the post came just weeks after the New York native announced that her seventh studio album was under process.