Sophia Bush opens up about beginning of friendship with Ashlyn Harris

It is pertinent to mentioned that on the latest episode of her Work in Progress podcast, Bush who started dating the former USWNT player in October 2023, discussed what it was like asking the athlete out for the first time.

In regards to her and Ashlyn, during her conversation with guest Nico Tortorella, she began at length by admitting, “Our friends were, like, trying to set her up with someone, and I was, like, 'If she's ready to date, she's going on a date with me,” as reported by People.

As Bush recalled the two "cackling" during the first date moment because neither had considered themselves "as an option."



As Ashlyn always thought that Sophia was straight, however, Bush responded to her by saying, "I always thought you were happy. But, like, we're both single."



As per the earlier outlet, Sophia recounted by saying, "Even a lot of the queer women in my life were, like, 'Oh, we knew you were, like, an ally and we maybe wondered when we saw this TV show or this movie you've done or whatever: 'that doesn't really look like acting.' But, like, we didn't really know,’ And I was like, 'Wow, we all do it. Like, even in our friend groups, we make assumptions.' "

Furthermore, during the podcast, Bush also reflected on her coming out experience by explaining why she wanted to clear up the speculations as she stated, "People will really take your self-discovery from you. What made me make the decision was knowing that we’ve gotten into a post-fact vacuum.”

Moreover, People reported, as far as Sophia Bush’s marriage live is concerned, she filed for divorce from entrepreneur Grant Hughes after 13 months of marriage in August 2023, while Harris filed for divorce from ex-wife and fellow soccer pro Ali Krieger in September 2023.

After a few months, the One Tree Hill alum came out as queer in an essay penned for Glamour in April.