King Charles finally gives up on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry feud

King Charles is said to have given up on making up with his ‘rebellious’ son Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.



Since leaving the UK in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have attacked the royal family verbally via their interviews, a Netflix documentary and Harry’s memoir Spare.

Now, a royal expert has claimed in his latest book that the monarch was left "hurt" after the Sussexes did not let go of any opportunity to attack the Royals.

According to The Mirror, royal historian and author, Robert Hardman, claimed that King Charles has no idea what else to do to deal with Harry and Meghan.

"Of course, the King is extremely sad about Harry and Meghan but there is a sense of exasperation, that he has done what he can and now he is King, there are many more things to think about," Hardman penned in his book titled Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story.

"He has tried listening. Now he just says: 'I don't want to know what the problem is. I'm just getting on with my life,” the author said.

This comes after royal expert and commentator, Angela Levin, shared King Charles take on rumours that he is competing with his daughter-in-law Meghan.

“Meghan is very upset about her jam jars,” Levin told GB News. “King Charles brought out jam from his place and she supposedly felt he was taking it away from her.”

“I don’t think he would dream to do that, to take it away from her,” she added. “It’s not in his nature.”