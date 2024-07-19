 
Armie Hammer breaks silence on branding ex Paige Lorenze with knife

July 19, 2024

Armie Hammer is defending himself after his ex Paige Lorenze claimed he branded her with the letter A.

Armie shared his side of the incident in a new interview with Piers Morgan, as per a preview obtained by Page Six.

“I wouldn’t say brand, no,” he said.

“There was a scenario that we talked about beforehand, that we had discussed where, you know, I would basically take a little, tiny point and just kind of trace the letter ‘A’ — just like the tip of a small knife,” the Call Me By Your Name star explained.

“I mean, there wasn’t even blood in the situation. It was more like a scrape… It’s along the lines of couples getting their own initials tattooed on each other,” he further added.

Morgan argued that using a knife on a person is different from a tattoo.

“I guarantee it was such a small thing,” the dad-of-two replied.

“Yes, I think to some it probably sounds really strange. To some, it probably sounds like a very romantic gesture,” he added after Morgan seemed to disapprove of the action.

In her interview with Page Six, Paige previously detailed the incident, saying, “I kind of sat back and let it happen. I didn’t really know what to do or say … As sad as that is, I wanted him to like me and feel like I was down for what he wanted.”

“I said, ‘How am I supposed to see other people when I have bruises?’ He said, ‘That’s the point.’ I think it was a part of marking and branding,” she added.

