Prince Harry is facing the tides head on as they keep turning

Experts believe Prince Harry is beginning to see the tides turning on him and Meghan Markle.



Commentators Roya Nikkhah and Kate Mansey made these comments about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

All of her thoughts have been shared during one of their interviews for their own show The Royals with Roya and Kate.

The conversation itself however, began with them recalling all the snubs the couple has received in recent months, and how its collectively at risk of coming to a head.

Ms Mansey was the one to offer her thoughts this time around and said, “The tide does seem to be turning, you know.”

“Obviously, we've had the former Spotify exec come out and say that they were grifters. We've had that South Park episode, in which... you know, even worse than being criticised, they were ridiculed.”

“You know, they were prince and princess of Canada on their Worldwide Privacy Tour, and I think that, you know, that... there were reports they were going to sue South Park over that...”