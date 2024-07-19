'Cobra Kai' star Jacob Bertrand teases more drama in season 6 finale

'Cobra Kai' star Jacob Bertrand teases more drama in season 6

Cobra Kai star Jacob Bertrand hinted at a lot of drama in the final season.

In an interview with US Weekly, Bertrand revealed that for season six fans should brace for a lot of relationship drama.

Bertrand, who played the role of Hawk, said, "there’s a ton of relationship drama," adding, "I will say, you think [the characters would] learn how to communicate, but nope. Not really. Not yet"

The new season, which premiered its first part on July 18, dives deep into the characters' complex relationships.

"I think of all the seasons, a lot of the miscommunications were derived from them being young and not really knowing what to do," Bertrand continued.

He added, "I’d say this season in particular, there’s just things that happen in life. That there is no real, like, perfect way to react to stuff."

The actor highlighted Peyton List’s character, Tory Nichols, who faces significant turmoil following her mother’s death leaving Miyagi-Do and rejoin the antagonistic John Kreese.

“The actions that Tory takes are, to me, so justified,” Bertrand explained. “She’s just looking out for herself, trying to survive.”

“Season 6 is just bigger. Everything is at a 10,” Bertrand said, emphasizing the heightened drama.