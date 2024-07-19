Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie's kids 'very humble' despite 'nepo' label: Source

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s kids reportedly are reportedly humble despite having A-listed parents.



An insider recently shared with Life & Style, “Brad and Angelina’s kids are very humble about their origins.”

As fans will be aware, the Mr. and Mrs. Smith couple share a brood of six, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne.

The insider went on to claim that that these kids do not want their parents’ influence on their careers and want to become independent.

“They want to make their own cash,” the source continued.

Particularly mentioning their eldest biological child, Shiloh, the tipster revealed, “Shiloh has never wanted for a thing.”

“Shiloh has no concept of what it’s really like to struggle, but she doesn’t think it’s very cool to be some rich nepo baby,” they also added.

For those unversed, Shiloh submitted her petition to drop her famous surname in Los Angeles on her 18th birthday in May 2024, per In Touch.

Spilling the beans on this matter, the source maintained, “Shiloh may not be on the best terms with Brad these days, but she’s got him to thank for organizing a trust fund for her,” after which they resigned from the chat.