What Kate Middleton’s new style tells about preparation for future queen role

The Princess of Wales is growing more and more into a Queen Elizabeth II inspired wardrobe, per an expert.



Kat Middleton made her most recent public appearance during the Men's Final at Wimbledon in a purple, tea-length monochrome Safiyaa dress.

Celebrity stylist and fashion expert, Leroy Dawkins, has now explained the Princess’ choice to wear monochrome and bold outfits.

“It has been noticed by many royal watchers that the Princess of Wales wears one colour outfits - and there are many reasons why she may choose to do this,” he told OK!.

“Even with a stylist, it’s a quick and easy way to dress by keeping it to one colour - such as the purple dress she recently wore at the Wimbledon final - it’s no fuss dressing but still looks well out together and stands out,” he added.

He noted that "The princess could also be transitioning her wardrobe for her future role as Queen and could be following style ideas from the late Queen Elizabeth II who also favoured one colour dressing as she was a busy working mother and monarch - so this trend absolutely works for a busy lifestyle.”

"She is a working mother who is slowly transitioning and finding her way in fashion for the next chapter of her life," he noted.

He explained Kate’s choices of colors, saying, “Colours chosen can also let you know of the wearers mood as colours represent certain messages. The princess wears red, navy, white, camel and light blue. The tone-on-tone trend of dressing is also a favourite of the Duchess of Sussex.”

"Red is associated with love. Camel is associated with energy, cheerfulness, activity, fire and warmth. The Princess’s favourite blue is regal and also symbolises serenity, stability, inspiration, or wisdom,” he revealed