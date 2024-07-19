Post Malone reflects on THIS sentimental moment in latest song 'Yours'

Post Malone recently opened up to PEOPLE about his latest soulful track of the F-1 Trillion album that is to be released on August 16.

The 29-year-old's heartfelt song, Yours, that the singer claims to be very special to him, came into being as a result of the thoughts of his 2-year-old daughter’s future wedding.

The music superstar made sure to add lyrics that would resonate with millions of other people as he mentions universally emotional memories for all parents such as when their child says their first word or takes their first steps.

He also mentions the heartbreak he would feel after having to walk her down the aisle, and how he would remember her first ever dress as being pink as she is wearing white at the altar. He also addresses her future partner by saying, "She might be your better half / Yeah but she's my everything."



Malone shared this song for the first time after having teased it on Father’s Day on social media a month before at a live performance in Nashville, titled, “A Night in Nashville”, where he joked that there’s a long way to go before he actually has to make peace with his daughter’s wedding.