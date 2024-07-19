Dafne Keen on returning as X-23 in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Dafne Keen is making return as X-23 in the upcoming Marvel film Deadpool & Wolverine.

The final trailer of the film released on Friday showcases Keen's involvement, marking her first appearance as the character since 2017’s Logan.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Keen shared her excitement about reprising the role.

Keen, now 19, played Laura, also known as X-23, in Logan when she was just 11 years old.

She said about keeping it a secret for so long, "I had a great time keeping it secret. I had to do a bunch of press for a job that I just finished, I got asked in every interview, and I just got to lie, which was really funny."

Keen drew inspiration from actor Andrew Garfield, who famously kept his return as Spider-Man a secret. "All the inspo comes from Andrew Garfield," she noted.

The actress said, "I was quite sad, I was like, 'Oh well, I guess that's it. That's life, and I'll have to move on' — even though this is one of the greatest characters I'll ever get to play, and annoyingly, I got to play her at 11! I peaked at 11."

The film Deadpool & Wolverine reunites Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine for the first time since 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

"As soon as they said, 'Rolling!' I really felt like we were back doing Logan. It was like eight years hadn't passed," she shared.