'Audacious' Anna Faris reminisces working with Matthew Perry during 'Friends'

Anna Faris tells PEOPLE that “it was an honor” working with Matthew Perry on the final season of Friends, and that he was “an incredible person”.

Additionally, as a result Matthew Perry’s unanticipated passing in October last year at age 54, she adds, “I wish I knew him better. It feels a little audacious for me to speak too much about somebody that I felt like I had brief interactions with, but they were wonderful and I am honored to be a part of the show.”

She further shared that it was Perry who recommended her for that part of Erica after having seen her in Lost in Translation and thinking that she “was good”.

Faris then got the opportunity to appear in four episodes of the final season of the hit show Friends.

She also added that Courteney and Matthew were the ones she majorly worked with, and that the idea of giving birth on Friends was highly “intimidating”.

She also revealed that the main cast was “really kind” as well as the fact that they got “pretty emotional because they were wrapping things up”, and joked, "At the same time, I felt like, 'Okay, I should probably go back to my dressing room during this group hug."