Photo: Justin Timberlake spared by Jessica Biel after DUI arrest: Report

Justin Timberlake’s wife Jessica Biel has reportedly moved on from DUI arrest drama.

A new insider revealed to In Touch Weekly that “even though getting a DUI is very serious,” Jessica “was in the Hamptons over the weekend [of July 5] acting like she didn’t have a care in the world.”

They went on to address, “She’s clearly moved on from everything that has happened.”

“Justin screwed up again, yet she didn’t seem to be fazed by it,” the source also declared and noted, “Jessica is good at turning the other way.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Timberlake was arrested in Sag Harbor, N.Y. for driving while under the influence with the police report mentioning his bloodshot eyes, alcoholic smell of breath, and his poor performance on sobriety tests last month.

“Justin is lucky. It doesn’t seem to matter what he does,” the source maintained before resigning from the chat.

It was earlier reported by OK! Magazine that "Jessica is worried about” her husband even when “Justin has promised her he will make things right."

"It’s already been tough on their marriage with Justin on tour, having to rely on FaceTime to stay connected. The fear is that more tough times are in store," the source also noted at that time.