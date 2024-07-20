Photo: Jennifer Aniston’s sweet devotion to rare family laid bare

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly taking care of her family very seriously.

As fans will be aware, the FRIENDS veteran has a penchant for being a dog mom, and as per new findings of In Touch Weekly, the A-listed actress has started to spend more time with her fluffy friends after Matthew Perry’s loss.

A tipster recently revealed to publication, “Jen has always been devoted to her dogs, she’s the first one to say they’re like family to her.”

They also added, “But now she’s now taken things to the next level and is getting super involved with dog rescue,” stating, “she’s not just donating money, she’s also donating her time and even fostering dogs while they wait for their forever homes.”

“She has three dogs of her own and now that she’s fostering it’s not unusual for her to have five or six running around at a time,” the source continued.

“She takes it very seriously and when she isn’t working, she totally plans her life around the dogs,” the source mentioned and declared that with her love for dogs, Jennifer is giving a serious competition to her fellow actress, Demi Moore.

“If she has to leave for a job, she hires staff dedicated specifically to taking care of the dogs, she treats them the way a lot of people treat their kids, it’s very sweet,” they concluded.