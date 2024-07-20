Kylie Kelce breaks her silence after pregnancy rumors

Kylie Kelce slammed the rumors, circulating about her pregnancy in a recent video on her social media.



On Friday, July 19, the wife of the previous Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce took to her official TikTok account and addressed her pregnancy rumors.

@kyliekelce ***Trigger warning: pregnancy loss. I have been congratulated in person multiple times. I have been questioned by strangers. Most aggressively, I was DM’d by a random woman asking “did you have a miscarriage?” because one of the news outlets that said I was pregnant doubled back and claimed I hadn’t announced it because I had had a miscarriage. Let’s do better. ♬ Little Things - Tiqta

“I have had a number of articles written about me since the middle of last football season stating that I am pregnant," Kylie stated.



The mom of three added, “I am not."

While addressing the speculation Kylie noted that pregnancy is "such a sensitive topic" for her, because previously she went through a miscarriage before the birth of her firstborn.



"I had a miscarriage before Wyatt," Kylie said, adding, “I went in for my 13-week ultrasound, there was no heartbeat, and I had to have a D and E [Dilation and Evacuation]. So, I do not take getting pregnant or trying to get pregnant lightly."

She urged people to stop spreading the false news, "I think we need to just be in agreement that this is not a topic that anyone needs to be first on reporting.”

"Let the parent say it when they're good and ready," she added.

The rumor first broke when said in an interview with The New York Times that she is saving her daughter’s old pajamas for a possible addition to her family.