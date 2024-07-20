Glen Powell pens heartfelt tribute for late 'Twisters' star Bill Paxton

Glen Powell honoured the late actor Bill Paxton with a heartfelt tribute.



The 35-year-old actor took to his official X account (formerly known as Twitter), and paid a tribute in honor of the late actor who starred in the original Twisters film in 1996.

The Hit Man star began with, “As we release Twisters into the world today.”

“I just wanted to look up and tip my hat to the legend that is Bill Paxton,” he added.

Powell went on to say, “A great friend of mine who saw poetry in the natural world. His boots are impossible to fill, but this life is all about chasing the greats.”

Moreover, Powell also posted a photo of himself and Paxton, beaming smiles while wearing cowboy hats.

In a previous interview with Vogue, the Anyone But You actor said that the new Twisters movie is neither a reboot nor a sequel.

“It’s definitely not a reboot. We’re not trying to recreate the story from the first one,” he said to the outlet.

“It’s a completely original story. There are no characters from the original movie back, so it’s not really a continuation. It’s just its own standalone story in the modern-day,” Powell added.

It is pertinent to mention that the new Twisters movie hit the theaters on 19 July.