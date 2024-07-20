Adele makes living arrangements after announcement of big break

Adele set to live in £25K-a-night hotel post announcement of big break

Adele is reported to be living at a £25,000 a-night hotel suite before she takes her 'big break' from music.

As per the reports by The Mirror, the global superstar will be living in luxury at the five-star Rosewood in Munich next month.

Currently, according to Daily Mail, Adele is in the German capital for a 10-night residency where she will be treated to a butler, a packing and ironing service, the use of a private bar, and many other perks.

However, The Mirror reported that, despite the high price tag, breakfast is not included in the stay.

As per the earlier publication, Adele, who is worth an estimated £165million has made sure that she is has the best time in Germany.

As per The Mirror, the house suite consists four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a kitchen, dining room, TV room, plus two terraces.

As far as the house is concerned, it is reported to have a luxurious suite which is being renovated to Adele's exact wishes, in order for her to feel right at home.

It is pertinent to mention that this news came after she announced a 'big break' from music, this week and revealed that she has no intention of making any “new material” anytime soon.