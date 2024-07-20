Kate Middleton brother shares meaningful post after Catherine's royal return

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton has made a major announcement days after the future queen delighted the royal fans with her Wimbledon appearance.



James took to Instagram and shared a video of his son and said, “I’m passionately growing my business & watching Inigo grow at the same time, knowing that neither would have existed if it hadn’t been for Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life.”

He went on saying, “I’m delighted to announce we are now stocked in over 300 stores nationwide with our range of healthy dog foods, treats & toppers.”

James Middleton vowed, “I set out on a mission to make all dogs lives as happy and healthy as they have made mine, starting with the food they eat. I’m so grateful for this incredible journey, and for those of you who have supported me. This is a big moment!”

Last week, Kate Middleton made her second public appearance at Wimbledon and said, “Great to be back at Wimbledon!”

She also thanked everyone who works so hard to make Wimbledon the spectacle that it is.