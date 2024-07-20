Meghan Markle's ‘Suits’ co-Stars 'insulted' by her new request

Meghan Markle has landed in trouble after asking help from her former Suits co-stars to appear on her new podcast, an insider has revealed.

According to latest report, the Duchess of Sussex has left many of the cast members feeling "insulted" and "hurt" years after distancing herself from them following marriage in the Royal family.

A source with inside knowledge has told Heat Magazine that it's “tone deaf and ungrateful” on Meghan’s part to be asking for their help after doing “nothing to maintain those relationships."

“It’s all very well for Meghan to expect support when she needs it and obviously she's desperate for this podcast to be a success, but a lot of people think she’s got real cheek to be asking for any sort of help from her old co-stars,” the insider said.

“After all she refused to take part in their recent reunion and has shown no interest in staying in touch with the majority of them – she wouldn’t even join their WhatsApp group,” they added.

“Meghan doesn’t ever put Suits down, but she’s certainly distanced herself from most of the cast and from the show,” they continued. “It’s pretty insulting and the feeling is that she ought to be a lot more loyal to her roots.”

The co-stars are unwilling to help promote Meghan's podcast and products unless she does some "serious damage control" to repair their relationships, the tipster claimed.

Meghan will have to explain herself to her former friends and co-stars in order for them to even consider appearing on her upcoming podcast, they shared.