Lindsay Lohan celebrates her son's first birthday

Lindsay Lohan shared adorable details from her son's first birthday for her fans on social media.

The 38-year-old actress, who is shooting Freaky Friday 2 with co-star Jamie Lee Curtis, threw a race car themed party for her son Luai, whom she shares with husband Bader Shammas.

In regards to caption, she wrote on her social media, “Happy Birthday to my Luai. You are 1!”

Lohan began at length by admitting, “I love you more than anything in this world. My son, my baby, my heart, my everything. I love you always always, forever and ever and beyond!”



According to Daily Mail, Lohan's Parent Trap co-star Lisa Ann Walter sent a sweet message by writing, “Happy Birthday little guy!”

Moreover, Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran also sent the little one a message, “Happy birthday Luai! You are so loved!”

Furthermore, Lindsay also wrote in a separate post which featured decorated balloons in white, tan and various shades of green with checkered flag orbs, “Still reminiscing on this special day.”

The Herbie: Fully Loaded star also thanked the vendors for “all the help in making it extra memorable!”



Furthermore, the actress also shared a photo of little Luai's birthday cake, which was covered in blue fondant with a blue and white toy car on the top.

As per Daily Mail, as many Hollywood parents, Lohan did not share any photos of her son.



It is worth mentioning that Lohan and Shammas got married in 2022, a year after she debuted him on her social media and shared that they were engaged.