Armie Hammer reveals the truth about Robert Downey Jr.'s rehab support

Armie Hammer hesitantly answered if Robert Downey Jr. really supported him during rehab

July 20, 2024

Armie Hammer has finally addressed the rumours suggesting that Robert Downey Jr. funded his rehab stint three years ago.

Following longtime speculations suggesting that Downey Jr. famed for his role of Iron Man in Marvel Cinematic Universe, had helped cover the costs for Hammer's treatment of his addiction and personal issues.

In an interview with Piers Morgan, the Crisis actor firmly dismissed the claims, stating, "No, he did not. He did not pay for me to go to rehab."

Hammer was questioned if Downey Jr. has been supportive during his rehab, the actor responded, "I would say that yes, he has."

Morgan added, "You don’t seem convinced, because that was well reported. Is that really not the case?"

However, the Oppenheimer actor replied, "I don’t want to bring anyone else into my situation. There are a number of people who have been extremely helpful, and I’m incredibly grateful."

Hammer further added that the actor was helpful "in the way where [when] anyone in Hollywood who suffers from any sort of addiction issues — whether it be alcohol or process addiction or drugs — decides to get sober, that guy will find you, and he will help you. It’s amazing."

