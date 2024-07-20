Olivia Rodrigo 'GUTS' tour attracts THESE A-list actors

Olivia Rodrigo just got some A-list celebrities attending her concert!



On Friday, Justin Theroux took to his official Instagram account to document his exciting day.

Alongside the 52-year-old actor were Robert Downey Jr. and Theroux’s girlfriend, Nicole Brydon Bloom and her twin sister, Ava who held each other’s hands as they walked behind the actors.

Source: Instagram Stories

In one of the snaps uploaded by the American Psycho star, the four of them could be seen attending Rodrigo’s GUTS world tour show in Philadelphia.

Theroux could also be seen in another picture with Downey as the two sat in the seats at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center awaiting Rodrigo’s arrival on stage.

Source: Instagram Stories

“Back in the city of brotherly shoves,” Theroux captioned his uploaded photo while mentioning Philadelphia as his location.

He also uploaded two videos of the Vampire hit-maker performing on stage.

Theroux and Downey have been close friends for quite a while and have worked together on different movies and projects.

Like the 2010 Marvel film, Iron Man 2, that was co-written by Theroux and Downey starred in, as the titular character.