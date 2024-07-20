Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's shocking move to save their marriage

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are working really hard to mend their marriage.

Sources close to Lopez and Affleck recently told DailyMail that their separation is not due to divorce but rather a strategy to strengthen their relationship.

Insiders revealed the real reason being Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's decision to sell their $60M mansion

Insider stated, "Jennifer is hopeful right now about salvaging her marriage to Ben," adding, "She would not be spending time with his children acting in the role as a mom to them if she was not working things out with him or, at the very least, on the right path."

The couple have given each other space "to think things over" with sources stating that "Jennifer has put work on hold to focus on repairing the damage that was done. She knows that she allowed her career and her fame to come between her marriage at times."

The couple’s decision to sell their home was influenced by their feelings of unease in the large property.

"Jennifer and Ben decided to sell their house because neither one of them, nor their kids, felt like this place was home," source shared, adding, "It was too big, and the openness made them feel unsafe at times and although they have around the clock security, something just didn’t feel right."

"Ben hated the house more than Jennifer, so when things started to fall apart in their marriage he was just over it. The amount of money it costs just in utilities for that home was astronomical," insider stated further.