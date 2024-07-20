 
Geo News

‘My Spy' stars Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman open up on close friendship

‘My Spy’ stars Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman are close friends in real life

By
Web Desk
|

July 20, 2024

‘My Spy’ stars Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman are close friends in real life
‘My Spy’ stars Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman are close friends in real life

Dave Bautista and costar Chloe Coleman have a deep bond and friendship.

Bautista, 55, and Coleman, 15, became friends when they starred together in the 2020 comedy My Spy. The duo then reprised their roles for its recent sequel My Spy The Eternal City.

The duo appeared on the Today show with Hoda & Jenna alongside their castmate Ken Jeong, 55.

“These are my buddies. I really love them,” Coleman said of the Dune 2 star and Jeong.

Bautista agreed, quipping that he is Coleman’s dad and Jeong is her uncle. “I couldn’t love her any more if she were my own child,” he exclaimed.

Between the original movie and the sequel, the duo kept in touch, with Bautista even supporting Coleman at a dress rehearsal for her high school production of She Kills Monsters in March.

Gushing about their bond, the teenager said: “I think what’s so special about our friendship is that he comes even out of work to support me. That meant the world to me, and it was so exciting that you were there.”

“Because I love you and I’m so proud of you,” the Guardians of the Galaxy star said.

Miley Cyrus using 'secret weapon' to replace Katy Perry: Report
Miley Cyrus using 'secret weapon' to replace Katy Perry: Report
Why Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh published name change
Why Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh published name change
Ryan Reynolds admits he can never top Hugh Jackman's bond with his kids video
Ryan Reynolds admits he can never top Hugh Jackman's bond with his kids
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's ‘public controversies' cost them THIS benefit video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's ‘public controversies' cost them THIS benefit
Latto expresses opinion over 'GOAT' Drake, Kendrick Lamar beef
Latto expresses opinion over 'GOAT' Drake, Kendrick Lamar beef
King Charles' ex employee describes the ‘pressure' of working for him video
King Charles' ex employee describes the ‘pressure' of working for him
Halle Berry thanks 'Catwoman' for her newfound Cat love
Halle Berry thanks 'Catwoman' for her newfound Cat love
Anne Hathaway giving Disney tough time for Devil Wears Prada return: Report
Anne Hathaway giving Disney tough time for Devil Wears Prada return: Report