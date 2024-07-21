 
Geo News

Anne Hathaway grooves to 'phenomenal' Taylor Swift songs at 'Eras Tour'

Anne Hathaway attended Taylor Swift's third concert of the 'Eras Tour' in Gelsenkirchen on Friday

By
Web Desk
|

July 21, 2024

Anne Hathaway just had the time of her life during Taylor Swift’s latest Eras Tour show in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

The 41-year-old actress attended the Lover crooner’s sensational world tour concert, she took to her Instagram account on Saturday to upload words of praises for Swift.

"Thank you phenomenal, moving, powerful, fearless @TaylorSwift!!! Huge shout out to the incredible Eras crew!!! Best picture-wrap celebration EVER," she captioned a video of the songstress performing.

Anne Hathaway grooves to phenomenal Taylor Swift songs at Eras Tour

On Friday, the Princess Diaries star was spotted dancing and moving to the beat of different song’s that Swift belted out during her performance.

There have been different fan recorded videos posted on X, formerly Twitter, where Hathaway could be seen vibing to songs such as ...Ready for It, Shake It Off and Blank Space.

According to a video, The Devil Wears Prada actress raised her arms in the air and even jumped up and down as Swift performed her 1989 album track, Shake It Off.

Anne Hathaway was also seen lifting her arms to the rhythm of the song, Blank Space, as she chatted with someone next to her, as per another video.

