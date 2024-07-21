 
Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce lands in trouble with a stalker

Taylor Swift meets and makes massive headway with a stalker at Eras Tour in Germany

July 21, 2024

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce lands in trouble with a stalker

Taylor Swift’s stalker troubles have just taken a massive turn in Gelsenkirchen, Germany during the Eras Tour.

For those unversed, on Wednesday there were a number of threats made against Travis Kelce.

The anonymous stalker, who is 34-years-old held a ticket for the Veltins-Arena concert but was stopped at the entry point according to the Associated Press.

This was after he made some alleged threats against the couple on social media and authorities were notified.

He was even detained after “an initial investigation couldn’t entirely rule out a risk.”

For those unversed, the stalker was even ordered behind bars till Saturday’s show until Swift wrapped up three back-to-back shows.

Right now she will be headed to Hamburg for two nights before moving onto Munich for three shows in total.

