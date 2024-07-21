Ben Affleck still holding on as marriage to Jennifer Lopez hangs by a thread?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez might just be on the verge of ending their marriage even though the two give off minor hints of holding on.

The 51-year-old actor, on Friday, was spotted driving solo in Los Angeles, wearing his wedding ring as his estranged wife spends the summer in the Hamptons, as per PEOPLE.

On Saturday, July 20, just a day after Affleck was spotted in the California city the Get On The Floor singer, shared a cheery Instagram post on her official account, filled with positivity.

Underneath her several selfies, all smiles, the songstress and This Is Me… Now hit-maker, wrote, “Today is gonna be a great day / Happy Saturday everybody.”

The couple, reportedly spent the Fourth of July apart as well as their second marriage anniversary that was on July 16.

Lopez spent her anniversary in the Hamptons, having outings with her 18-year-old stepdaughter, Violet while Affleck was spotted on the West Coast once again.

A source also shut down rumors that the couple’s marriage tension arose dus to Lopez’s fame, saying, "The idea that Ben thinks Jennifer is too famous and that he didn’t know what he was getting into with the attention on their marriage isn’t true.”