Photo: Ryan Reynolds deliberately trying to pursue hidden fantasies: Source

Ryan Reynolds reportedly wants to hit a billion dollar of net worth soon.

And for this reason, he is reportedly planning to sell Wrexham AFC Soccer Team, as per the new findings of In Touch Weekly.

Spilling the beans on Ryan’s true wishes, an insider shared with the outlet, “Ryan did not grow up fantasizing about owning a football team.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the acting sensation bought the team along with Rob McElhenney in February 2021.

They also added, “He grew up fantasizing about becoming as rich and popular as possible. For people who know Ryan, the big question right now is what will his exit strategy be with Wrexham?”

“This was an investment that Ryan’s clearly been able to grow and to make into a pop culture sensation,” the insider continued.

Speaking of his “tricky” exit from the team, the insider claimed that “it’s going to happen because Ryan has always framed this project as an investment first and a hobby second.”

“The whole point is to make a lot of money without utterly wrecking his reputation when he gets out. Ryan is deliberating how to do that right now,” they concluded.