Luke Combs surprises crowd with 'Twisters' stars during latest concert

Luke Combs’ latest concert just faced a “storm” from the Twisters cast, of course!

On Friday, the stars of the latest movie, released on July 19, 2024, that are, Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos, celebrated the launch of their film at the Fast Car singer’s concert at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

In a fan recorded footage, uploaded on X, formerly Twitter, along with the influencer, Dana Beers, who campaigned to shotgun a bear with Combs for 68 days, the Twisters stars made an appearance on-stage, mid concert.

Source: Instagram Stories

The trio enthusiastically exchanged greetings and hugs and as Combs’ gave a quick count-off, all of them enthralled the spectators by chugging down their beers, leading to thunderous cheers from the crowd.

Combs, Powell and Beers each emptied their cans swiftly and tossed them into the audience, while Ramos held onto his empty can while Edgar-Jones passed hers off to Powell so that he could finish it.

The 35-year-old Anyone But You star also posted the video of this special moment on his Instagram Stories and tagged both his co-stars captioning the post with a bunch of beer and tornado emojis.