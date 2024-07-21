 
Geo News

Luke Combs surprises crowd with 'Twisters' stars during latest concert

Luke Combs had Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos join his New Jersey concert on Friday

By
Web Desk
|

July 21, 2024

Luke Combs surprises crowd with Twisters stars during latest concert
Luke Combs surprises crowd with 'Twisters' stars during latest concert

Luke Combs’ latest concert just faced a “storm” from the Twisters cast, of course!

On Friday, the stars of the latest movie, released on July 19, 2024, that are, Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos, celebrated the launch of their film at the Fast Car singer’s concert at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

In a fan recorded footage, uploaded on X, formerly Twitter, along with the influencer, Dana Beers, who campaigned to shotgun a bear with Combs for 68 days, the Twisters stars made an appearance on-stage, mid concert.

Source: Instagram Stories
Source: Instagram Stories

The trio enthusiastically exchanged greetings and hugs and as Combs’ gave a quick count-off, all of them enthralled the spectators by chugging down their beers, leading to thunderous cheers from the crowd.

Combs, Powell and Beers each emptied their cans swiftly and tossed them into the audience, while Ramos held onto his empty can while Edgar-Jones passed hers off to Powell so that he could finish it.

The 35-year-old Anyone But You star also posted the video of this special moment on his Instagram Stories and tagged both his co-stars captioning the post with a bunch of beer and tornado emojis.

Madonna's son, David gives insights into life after 'living' on his own
Madonna's son, David gives insights into life after 'living' on his own
Taylor Swift hits new 'TTPD' milestone after 'amazing' Gelsenkirchen shows
Taylor Swift hits new 'TTPD' milestone after 'amazing' Gelsenkirchen shows
Prince Harry ‘crosses line' with Camilla, to face wrath
Prince Harry ‘crosses line' with Camilla, to face wrath
Ben Affleck still holding on as marriage to Jennifer Lopez hangs by a thread?
Ben Affleck still holding on as marriage to Jennifer Lopez hangs by a thread?
Taylor Swift serenades boyfriend Travis Kelce despite absence at 'Eras Tour'
Taylor Swift serenades boyfriend Travis Kelce despite absence at 'Eras Tour'
Britney Spears breaks cover after Pual Soliz security concerns: Report
Britney Spears breaks cover after Pual Soliz security concerns: Report
Jelly Roll joins country music star-studded line-up for 'Twisters' film song
Jelly Roll joins country music star-studded line-up for 'Twisters' film song
Taylor Swift 'sued' Ryan Reynolds for using her cats in 'Deadpool 2' video
Taylor Swift 'sued' Ryan Reynolds for using her cats in 'Deadpool 2'