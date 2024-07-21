Photo: Glen Powell reveals Daisy Edgar-Jones' first impression: 'Made me laugh'

Glen Powell and his Twisters co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones weighed in on their first impressions of each other.

As fans will be aware, Glen leads new flick as a famous storm chaser Tyler Owens, also called the "Tornado Wrangler.” On the other hand, Daisy portrays the role of a meteorologist named, Kate Cooper.



The co-star recently sat down for a candid confessional with People Magazine to promote their latest movie.

During this chat, Glen opened up about his co-star’s first impression and revealed, “What made me laugh, was Daisy came in this very chic outfit with a scarf and all these different things.”

He also added, “Cut to — that was the last time I saw Daisy dressed up. We wore sweatpants for the rest of the shoot.”

“First date, just came out of the gate, full style. I was like, ‘Wow. She just dresses so chic’ … You really came out of the gate strong,” he referred to Daisy and continued.

Daisy also recalled, “I remember every time I came to set you were like, ‘The same jumper?’ I just wore this one gray sweatsuit,” noting, “I was like, ‘I'm so tired.’”

Later in the chat, the actress asserted “You have to make a good impression,” explaining, “But then, obviously, when you're month three into being blasted by a jet engine, rain, hail, debris, you're just like — every morning I just slept right up until I had to leave.”

“Put on whatever I could and just went to set — fell to set, really,” she remarked before moving to a new chat.