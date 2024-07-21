Nick Jonas dubs Priyanka Chopra ‘most amazing woman' on anniversary

Nick Jonas heaps praises on Priyanka Chopra as she celebrates their engagement anniversary.



Turning to his social media this week, the singer shared a loved-up picture with his wife, marking their special day.

“I asked the most amazing woman in the world to marry me 6 years ago today,” Jonas wrote alongside the photo. “Thank you for saying yes @priyankachopra.”

This comes as Priyanka herself gushed about her supportive husband at the South Asian Excellence Party at the 2023 Oscars.

"He's just such a supporter of me," she said. "[He] finished his shoot, came directly all jazzed up and ready to be here by my side. And, you know, he champions me and reminds me when I forget."

She also told The Zoe Report: “We connect a lot on our commonalities. And one of them is that ability—we are hustlers, we’re not afraid of hard work, we’re not afraid to pivot,” she tells the outlet. “I’m someone who’s down to learn something I don’t know. And so is Nick.”