 
Geo News

Ozzy, Sharon Osbourne make shock admission about Bruce Dickinson feud

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon reflected on years-long Bruce Dickinson feud

By
Web Desk
|

July 21, 2024

Photo: Ozzy, Sharon Osbourne make shock admission about Bruce Dickinson feud
Photo: Ozzy, Sharon Osbourne make shock admission about Bruce Dickinson feud

Sharon Osbourne recently addressed her decades long feud with Iron Maiden‘s Bruce Dickinson.

As fans will be aware, the wife of Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon, reportedly accused Bruce of disrespecting Ozzy’s band when they were pelted with different objects, including eggs, during a show at Ozzfest tour in 2005.

Now, nearly two decades after this incident, Ozzy and Sharon addressed their feud with Iron Maiden’s frontman during a new confessional with Billboard.

Recalling the disrespect, Sharon began, “It was just the singer. The other guys in the band are great, great people.”

“No problem at all. But when you’ve got a singer that is so eaten up with jealousy for the headliner, it never goes well,” she also claimed.

Ozzy continued to reveal that during his performance Bruce “would go on the stage and turn to the audience and say bad things. Be disrespectful. ‘I didn’t condone the f****** lights,’ and all this.”

He also asserted, “If you don’t want the gig, just say, ‘I don’t want the gig.’ But it’s pretty f****** stupid if you accept the gig and all you do is complain about it.”

“I just kept saying, ‘Let him do it. Let him do it. He’ll get it.’ And on the last day, he did,” Sharon shared with the outlet before moving to a new chat. 

Kylie Jenner warned against Timothee Chalamet romance: Source
Kylie Jenner warned against Timothee Chalamet romance: Source
Luke Combs surprises crowd with 'Twisters' stars during latest concert
Luke Combs surprises crowd with 'Twisters' stars during latest concert
Anne Hathaway grooves to 'phenomenal' Taylor Swift songs at 'Eras Tour' video
Anne Hathaway grooves to 'phenomenal' Taylor Swift songs at 'Eras Tour'
Ryan Reynolds deliberately trying to pursue hidden fantasies: Source
Ryan Reynolds deliberately trying to pursue hidden fantasies: Source
Madonna's son, David gives insights into life after 'living' on his own
Madonna's son, David gives insights into life after 'living' on his own
Taylor Swift hits new 'TTPD' milestone after 'amazing' Gelsenkirchen shows
Taylor Swift hits new 'TTPD' milestone after 'amazing' Gelsenkirchen shows
Prince Harry ‘crosses line' with Camilla, to face wrath
Prince Harry ‘crosses line' with Camilla, to face wrath
Ben Affleck still holding on as marriage to Jennifer Lopez hangs by a thread?
Ben Affleck still holding on as marriage to Jennifer Lopez hangs by a thread?