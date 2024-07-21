Photo: Ozzy, Sharon Osbourne make shock admission about Bruce Dickinson feud

Sharon Osbourne recently addressed her decades long feud with Iron Maiden‘s Bruce Dickinson.

As fans will be aware, the wife of Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon, reportedly accused Bruce of disrespecting Ozzy’s band when they were pelted with different objects, including eggs, during a show at Ozzfest tour in 2005.

Now, nearly two decades after this incident, Ozzy and Sharon addressed their feud with Iron Maiden’s frontman during a new confessional with Billboard.

Recalling the disrespect, Sharon began, “It was just the singer. The other guys in the band are great, great people.”

“No problem at all. But when you’ve got a singer that is so eaten up with jealousy for the headliner, it never goes well,” she also claimed.

Ozzy continued to reveal that during his performance Bruce “would go on the stage and turn to the audience and say bad things. Be disrespectful. ‘I didn’t condone the f****** lights,’ and all this.”

He also asserted, “If you don’t want the gig, just say, ‘I don’t want the gig.’ But it’s pretty f****** stupid if you accept the gig and all you do is complain about it.”

“I just kept saying, ‘Let him do it. Let him do it. He’ll get it.’ And on the last day, he did,” Sharon shared with the outlet before moving to a new chat.