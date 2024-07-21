 
Meghan Markle ‘secret bomb' for final time she needs money

Meghan Markle to add final straw in the Royal rift

July 21, 2024

Meghan Markle has the ultimate revenge planned for the Royal Family for her time in London.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is struggling to prosper on her career following Megxit, knows how to rebuild herself amid decline.

Royal expert Tom Bower admits: "The future for the Sussexes is pretty grim, I think they're on a permanent decline.

"But whenever they need money, whenever they need publicity to stoke their reputation, they will drop another bomb.

"We're still waiting for Meghan's own autobiography, which I'm sure she's penning, she's a good writer, and it will be filled with vitriol and filled with lies.

"She will not tell the truth because she wants a sensational headline. That is the ultimate weapon she can deploy,” he notes.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

