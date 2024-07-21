Lindsay Hubbard looks stunned after finding the gender of her baby

Lindsay Hubbard stunned after finding the gender of her baby

Lindsay Hubbard's boyfriend may yet be anonymous, but he certainly is big on surprises.



The Summer House star finally announced the gender of her baby after finding out only later on after her boyfriend surprised her in a creative fashion.

In a recent video shared on her official Instagram, the reality star was walking into a hotel room with her boyfriend during their Europte vacation when she found it set up with pink flowers and balloons hinting at the gender of their first child together.

"This was truly the most special moment of my pregnancy!!," Hubbard began the caption of the video.

"My boyfriend found out the gender first, and then revealed it to me in the sweetest way while we were traveling in Europe. We left Milan on June 9th and took a car to Lake Maggiore. He organized ahead of time for the hotel to set up our room with flowers and balloons to surprise me with when we walked in," she continued.

"It is hard to surprise me, but not only did he pull it off, he crushed it! [loved up emoji]," Hubbard concluded. "We couldn’t be more excited that our little cub is a baby girl! [pink bow emoji]."

In the video, Hubbard is being filmed by her boyfriend as she enters their room. "Stop!" she says to her partner, staring at him while wearing a white jumpsuit and colorful head scarf on her head. "What? No! We're having a girl?"

Hubbard, 37, dropped what she was holding and put her hands over her mouth. "Oh my God! Babe!" she exclaimed before the video ended.

Hubbard announced that she is pregnant and expecting her first child in an Instagram post on July 4.