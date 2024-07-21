Jennifer Garner gives her cat a house tour to places he's never seen before

Jennifer Garner is keeping up with popular social media trends, including filming pets' reaction to unseen places in the house.



"Showing my cat places in the house he's never seen before," Garner wrote the text in the beginning of her recent Instagram video in which she picks up her cat, Moose, and films him as he discovers unseen spots in the house.

In her video the 13 Going On 30 star made the first stop to the kitchen, giving the house cat a peek inside the refrigerator.

The mum of three then gave Moose a glimpse inside the microwave as well.

The house cat then spent time gazing at the fish in the fish tank as Garner held him in her arms and Garner, 52, then headed to her bedroom, where Moose got one of his paws stuck on a blanket as she put him on her bed.

"Moose asked for a tour" she captioned the clip, explaining that the idea was inspired by the account of a seal, @rio.thebluestaffie.

Garner shares kids Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15 and Samuel, 12, with ex husband Ben Affleck, with whom she split on mutual decision that the couple had grown apart after 13 years of marriage.