Kelly Bensimon explains why she couldn't risk marrying Scott Litner

Kelly Bensimon recently took a trip down her memory lane recalling her year-long engagement to financier and ex fiance Scott Litner.



The Real Housewives of New York City alum, who initially said her daughters were her 'priority' over her love life, got candid about the details behind the split in a chat with Daily Mail.

“I’m obviously extremely disappointed, but it’s not something that just happened,” she told the outlet at Daily Front Row’s Most Stylish Party event in the Hamptons.

The mother-of-two weighed down on why her demanding a prenuptial agreement ahead of her wedding was a legitimate ask.

“It’s like when you’re a single parent, whether you have thousands in your account or you have a 100 million in your account, women are going to need to protect themselves, and I’m just not going to take a risk,” she explained.

Kelly, 56, who was to wed in Boston on June 29, said 'personal respect' and 'value' was the need of the hour at that time as she called off the wedding just four days before.

“I’m raising two girls, who are really important to me. But the prenup is really important because it talks about more than just your own personal value.”

Bensimon shares two daughters, Sea Bensimon, 26, and Teddy Bensimon, 24, with her ex-husband, Gilles Bensimon, who she was married to between 1997 and 2007.