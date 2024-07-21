Kylie Jenner sparks romance rumours with close friend

Kylie Jenner is in the limelight for her rumoured new love interest, despite dating Timothée Chalamet.



Jenner was clicked walking through the city streets Rome, Italy, along with her kids.

However, her bizarre snaps with a friend on Instagram caught attention of social media users, raising dating speculations.

The mother of two, took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming video of herself and her best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, on a boat together.

The ladies were seen sitting opposite one another before Jenner leans over to hug her influencer best friend, smiling at the camera.

However, their cute hug had fans convinced Jenner was actually going to ‘kiss’ her bestie.

To clear their confusion, many took to the comments section to wrote: “You almost kissed,” and “I thought they were going to kiss.”

However, others defended their bond and labelled it: ‘wholesome friendship’.

The two have been best friends for years. Moreover, the 26-year-old model is also said to be dating the Dune actor.

Stassie, on other hand, was romantically involved with singer Jaden Hossler, but they split earlier in the year.

Jenner has been keeping a fairly low profile over the last few weeks. She was most recently spotted out with her boyfriend.

Last month, the Khy founder and the 28-year-old actor were seen wearing casual outfits while heading to a movie date in California.

The relaxed outing marked the first time the two had been photographed together since they showed off their love for one another at the Golden Globe Awards in January, 2024.