Victoria, David Beckham dazzle on double date with footballer Álvaro Morata

David Beckham and Victoria went on a double date with footballer Álvaro Morata and his wife Alice Campello Morata.

On Friday, Alice Campello took to Instagram to share a photo featuring both beloved couple.

David Beckham and Victoria posed alongside Álvaro Morata and his wife Alice Campello Morata

Victoria looked stunning in her own designed outfit, opting for a sleek bun and a silver watch, showcasing her impeccable fashion sense.

Meanwhile, the Inter Miami owner complemented her look with a classic white shirt and black shorts.

"Incredible people, beautiful night @victoriabeckham @davidbeckham" Alice wrote in the caption.

David responded with a sweet comment stating, "So lovely to see you both @alvaromorata @alicecampello"

One fan also commented, "With the queen and king of England," while another added, "I love it."

However, Victoria also shared a photo on her Instagram Stories along with the caption, "Fun night!! Kisses," adding a kissing emoji.

This night out comes amid the exciting news for David, whose Netflix documentary series Beckham recently received five Emmy nominations.