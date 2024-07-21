 
Victoria, David Beckham dazzle on double date with footballer Álvaro Morata

David Beckham and Victoria posed alongside Álvaro Morata and his wife Alice Campello Morata

July 21, 2024

David Beckham and Victoria went on a double date with footballer Álvaro Morata and his wife Alice Campello Morata.

On Friday, Alice Campello took to Instagram to share a photo featuring both beloved couple.

Victoria looked stunning in her own designed outfit, opting for a sleek bun and a silver watch, showcasing her impeccable fashion sense.

Meanwhile, the Inter Miami owner complemented her look with a classic white shirt and black shorts.

"Incredible people, beautiful night @victoriabeckham @davidbeckham" Alice wrote in the caption.

David responded with a sweet comment stating, "So lovely to see you both @alvaromorata @alicecampello"

One fan also commented, "With the queen and king of England," while another added, "I love it."

However, Victoria also shared a photo on her Instagram Stories along with the caption, "Fun night!! Kisses," adding a kissing emoji.

This night out comes amid the exciting news for David, whose Netflix documentary series Beckham recently received five Emmy nominations.

