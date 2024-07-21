Victoria, David Beckham dazzle on double date with footballer Álvaro Morata

July 21, 2024
David Beckham and Victoria went on a double date with footballer Álvaro Morata and his wife Alice Campello Morata.
On Friday, Alice Campello took to Instagram to share a photo featuring both beloved couple.
Victoria looked stunning in her own designed outfit, opting for a sleek bun and a silver watch, showcasing her impeccable fashion sense.
Meanwhile, the Inter Miami owner complemented her look with a classic white shirt and black shorts.
"Incredible people, beautiful night @victoriabeckham @davidbeckham" Alice wrote in the caption.
David responded with a sweet comment stating, "So lovely to see you both @alvaromorata @alicecampello"
One fan also commented, "With the queen and king of England," while another added, "I love it."
However, Victoria also shared a photo on her Instagram Stories along with the caption, "Fun night!! Kisses," adding a kissing emoji.
This night out comes amid the exciting news for David, whose Netflix documentary series Beckham recently received five Emmy nominations.