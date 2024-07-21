Gwyneth Paltrow treats fans to rare photo with kids

Gwyneth Paltrow was hosting a Q&A session on Instagram on Friday

Gwyneth Paltrow is embracing her family on social media just before sending her youngest child, Moses goes to college in the fall.



Paltrow, 51, recently shared a family photo on Instagram this Friday, featuring her with the two children she shares with ex husband Chris Martin.

The actor was all smiles as she posed with her children Apple, 20, and Moses, 18, in the middle of a hillside road.

The mum of two wore a crisp blue shirt and a pair of white wide-leg trousers as she hugged her kids on both sides of her in the snap.

Apple wore a red and white gingham-patterned dress as she posed for the photo while her brother sported a burgundy polo and a pair of khaki pants.

Paltrow shared the photo upon a fan request and hosted a Q&A session with her 8.6 million followers as well.

Paltrow was also asked to share what trait she loves about her kids and something about her children that worries her.



“I think my kids both really know themselves very well and that’s a trait about them that I both love and admire,” Paltrow answered in a video.

And “I guess one I worry about for both of them is anxiety. This is, as we know, the anxious generation. So that’s probably what I worry about.”