Prince Geroge's morbid reality is just a year away

With Prince George’s birthday coming up on Monday there are a number of things that are slated to change for the royal heir, and insights into all of that has just been exposed.

Royal commentator Christopher Anderson issued these sentiments during one of his interviews with Fox News Digital.

He began the conversation itself by explaining the morbid rule and said, “This may be the last year George will be allowed to fly with his father.”

This is because “Starting at age 12, heirs to the throne are required to take air trips separately to preserve the line of succession should an accident occur.”

The same was true for Prince William because when he “turned 12, he began flying in a separate royal jet apart from his father and brother Harry.”

“It's a morbid rule, but then again, when they turn 16, all senior royals are also asked to help plan their own funerals,” as well.

This has come amid Kate Middleton’s cancer battle, as well as the prince’s 11th birthday which is slated to happen on Monday and according to the insider, “So, it's likely they'll stick to the usual plan and have a low-key party at Windsor attended by cousins and a few school friends.”