Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise rehearsed THIS Eyes Wide Shut scene for weeks

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise were married when they filmed 'Eyes Wide Shut'

25 years ago, Nicole Kidman starred opposite her then-husband Tom Cruise in Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut.

Kidman is marking the anniversary by taking a trip down memory lane. She recalled how Kubrick had the couple rehearse one scene for weeks before it was shot. The scene in question was the one where they smoke a joint in their bedroom.

“When Tom and I first started with Stanley, it was at his home, and we didn’t even go over to the sets at Pinewood [Studios],” she told the Los Angeles Times.

She continued: “Six, eight weeks passed, and we’re wondering, ‘Are we ever going to start?’ And we just wouldn’t start. We were getting comfortable with each other, comfortable enough to throw out ideas. For that scene, we improvised the beginning of it through the rehearsals.”

The Big Little Lies star also noted that Kubrick “mined” their marriage for inspiration for the movie.

“I suppose he was mining it,” said Kidman. “There were ideas he was interested in. He’d ask a lot of questions. But he had a strong sense of the story he was telling.”

“I do remember him saying, ‘Triangles are hard. You have to tread carefully when it’s a triangle.’ Because one person could feel ganged up on. But he was aware of that and knew how to manage us,” she added.

Kubrick suffered a fatal heart attack at age 70, days after the final screening of the movie for his family and the actors in the movie.